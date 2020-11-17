Naagin 5 PROMO: Bani EXPOSES Jay before Veer? Aadi Naagin's 'greatest enemy' Shatruji arrives battle with her

Naagin 5 is going to take some interesting turns in the upcoming episodes. While Bani's biggest enemy will come face-to-face with her, she will reveal Jay's truth in front of Veer. Here's what will happen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama.

Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) is all set to dish out some 'thrilling' twists in the story ahead. While Bani will face her 'biggest enemy,' she will also reveal Jay's big secret in front of Veer, leaving him shocked. It will so happen, Veer will doubt Jay and Meher during the party for trying to cause harm to his family. However, Bani will stop him saying that they are known people, and won't do something bad.

Next, we see Veer's mother getting frightened, as Meher slowly begins revealing her negative avatar. Later, Veer and Bani get into their Cheel and Naagin form as they confront each other. Here, Veer asks Bani about who planned against her mother and hurt her. Much to everyone's surprise, Bani takes Jay's name. Did Bani just expose Jay and his plan that he orchestrated against Veer, or was it one of her plannings? Well, only time will tell the truth about Veer, Bani, and Jay's plans.

On the other hand, Bani leaves Veer's family shocked as she brings her family to the Cheel's house. She does so to find the culprit who killed Teer and Monil. While Balwant objects to Bani's family living in their house, Veer supports her. Jay also seems unhappy with Bani's decision to involve her family and put their lives in danger. But, Bani is certain that she is doing the right thing.

Meanwhile, Bani's greatest enemy, Shatruji, disguised as Markat has arrived to take revenge on her. Jay, who is supporting Markat in ruining Bani, is worried that his truth will be exposed. Well, it would be interesting to see if Bani is successful in tracking down her enemy before he attacks her. The ugly battle of enmity has just begun in the supernatural drama and it will lead to many interesting turns. Are you excited for Naagin 5's upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look at the sneak peeks of Naagin 5 here:

Credits :YouTube

