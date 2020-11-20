Naagin 5 PROMO: Bani fights against her enemy; Puts Veer in a 'dilemma' to choose between her and his mother

The drama in Naagin 5 is going to intensify as Bani (Surbhi Chandna) will ask Veer (Sharad Malhotra) to make a choice between her or his mother. Here's what you can expect from Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama ahead.

Naagin 5 has been keeping viewers engrossed with its intriguing storyline since the very beginning of the show. Now, the supernatural drama is all set to dole out some new twists, leaving fans stunned. The drama in Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) starrer is going to intensify in the upcoming episode. It is already known that Bani will come face-to-face with her greatest enemy.

Now, the new promo reveals that Bani will get into a tussle with her enemy. She will take her 'sarvashresth Aadi Naagin' avatar to fight her enemy, as they get into a battle. With her special powers, Bani will give a tough fight to the enemy. The enemy will get brutally injured. However, amidst this, Veer and Bani will get into a heated argument. Veer will confront Bani for hurting her mother, which happens to be the enemy Markaat. Veer will raise his voice against Bani as he questions her for hurting her mother.

However, Bani does not answer Veer's question, but rather poses a tricky question before him, leaving him speechless. She asks Veer, 'In this battle between Cheels and Naagins, who will you support - Your mother or Me?' Bani's question will leave Veer in a dilemma, and he will stand mum.

Well, it would be interesting to see how Veer makes his way of this 'fix.' Will his love for Bani overpower his loyalty towards his mother? Or will he ditch Bani to stay in his mother's shadow? Who will Veer choose, love or family? Also, will this create a rift between VAni? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

