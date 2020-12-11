Naagin 5 PROMO: Bani saves Veer, Jay & others from Markaat's 'evil' attack and becomes unconscious?

In the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, Bani (Surbhi Chandna), Veer (Sharad Malhotra), Jay (Mohit Sehgal), and others will get trapped in the clutches of Markaat's evil plans. Bani will save them but ultimately fall unconscious. Take a look at the Naagin 5 promo here.

Naagin 5 viewers are going to be left 'thrilled' with the supernatural drama's upcoming story. The show starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) in the lead roles is all set to dish out some 'spine-chilling' episodes. Bani, Veer, Jay, and others will get attacked by enemy Markaat, who will put all efforts to destroy them completely.

It will so happen, Bani, Veer, Jay, and others will get trapped in Markaat's clutches, and she will begin her 'evil plan.' Markaat will get hold of them in a jungle with a sea nearby. To ruin their existence, and give them a brutal end, Markaat will use her powers and bring about a dangerous storm. As the big storm approaches, everyone gets terrified, but Bani will stand strong to fight the evil spirit. She will decide to rescue her dear ones from Markaat's wickedness. Bani will take her 'sarvashreshth Naagin avatar' to fight back Naagin.

Bani aka Aadi Naagin manages to stop the holocaust with her powers. But while she saves everyone from the danger, she gets affected and falls unconscious. Yes, Bani will become unconscious and fall on the ground. Upon seeing the adverse effects on Bani, Veer and Jay will get worried. Will Bani lose herself? Is this the end of Markaat, or was it just a small attack by her? Will Markaat come back with another vicious plan to take revenge from Bani? Only time will tell.

Take a look at the Naagin 5 promo here:

Meanwhile, VAni lovers will also get to see some romantic moments between the duo, as Bani may realise her feelings for Veer. So, don't forget to watch the interesting episodes of Naagin 5 this weekend, i.e. Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV at 8 PM. Are you excited about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

