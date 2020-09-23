Naagin 5 PROMO: Bani is shocked as Jay tries to KILL her but Veer saves her; Is it a start to VaNi's story?

The upcoming episode of Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Mohit Sehgal (Jay), and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) starrer Naagin 5 is going to be 'intense' as unexpected turns will take place in the story. Take a look at Naagin 5's promo here.

Naagin 5 viewers are going to be left startled by the upcoming episode of the supernatural drama, as the tables are going to turn drastically. Yes, the show starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Mohit Sehgal (Jay), and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) is going to dish out some unexpected twists, and the story is going to take a 360-degree turn. Wondering what will happen?

The makers of Naagin 5 have revealed a new promo, and it is extremely 'intense.' We had earlier revealed to you that Jay will make a comeback with some 'evil hidden intentions,' and yes that is happening. In the promo, we can see Bani is 'shocked' with Jay's betrayal. In a shocking move, he declares that Bani's biggest mistake was loving him, and believing that he loves her too. Jay then takes a bow and arrow, and aims it towards Bani intending to kill her.

Bani cannot fathom what is happening, and is tries to process Veer's warning that she has created trouble for herself. As Jay aims his shot towards Bani, in an unaniticapted move, Veer comes to her resuce. He will protect her by becoming her sheild, and the arrow will hit Veer. Upon seeing her love Jay going against her, and her enemy Veer saving her life, Bani will be left beliwered. This bolt out of the blue, has changed the dynamics in Bani's life.

Take a look at the Naagin 5 promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see what will Bani do next? Will she declare a war against Jay for betraying her? Is it going to be a new beginning for VaNi's story? A lot of drama is set to unfold, as the guardian has now turned into an enemy, and this treachery will not be spared by the Adi Naagin.

In a piece of good news for Naagin 5 lovers, this weekend, i.e. on 27 September, they will get to watch the show for two hours. Yes, it is going to be a 'Maha episode' as the story will take new high. So, don't miss out on watching Naagin 5 this Saturday and Sunday only on Colors TV at 8pm.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

