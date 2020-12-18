Naagin 5 PROMO: Bani & Veer's love and romance to END in betrayal; Is the latter taking revenge from her?

Naagin 5's upcoming episode is all set to bring unexpected twists and turns, leaving Veer and Bani aka VAni fans with bittersweet emotions.

Naagin 5 viewers who keep waiting for the new episodes of the supernatural drama are all excited for tomorrow. The weekend is almost here, and it is all about Bani aka Surbhi Chandna, and Veer aka Sharad Malhotra's romance. Surbhi and the makers dropped some glimpses from the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, wherein VAni finally comes closer and it has made fans uber excited.

Now to add to the excitement, a new promo of Naagin 5 is released, which sets the screens on fire with VAni's sizzling romance. Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek of VAni's romantic moments from Naagin 5 and has sent the internet into a meltdown. In the promo, Veer and Bani realize their love for each other. Veer goes down on one keen to propose Bani expressing his love for her. Bani is overwhelmed with Veer's sweet gesture and cannot stop blushing. The two soak up in love as they enjoy a romantic date together.

The promo also gives a glimpse of Veer and Bani's steamy romance. The duo consummates their relationship. Veer loving tells Bani, 'You only belong to me.' However, VAni fans will be left with bittersweet emotions as an unexpected twist takes place as Bani and Veer's romance ends in betrayal. After consummating, Veer angrily tells Bani 'You're not my sweetheart, you mean nothing to me,' leaving Bani extremely shocked.

Take a look at Naagin 5's promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see if Veer really cheats on Bani and betrays her trust. Or is he taking revenge from Bani? Veer and Chandni's marriage photos from Naagin 5 sets have also left fans wondering. What do you think will happen in Naagin 5's upcoming 'thrilling episodes?' Ekta Kapoor also seems quite excited about the forthcoming track as she dropped heart emojis on Surbhi's post. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

