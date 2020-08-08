Naagin 5 PROMO: Hina Khan and Mohit in an age old love story with Dheeraj as the villain has made fans excited

The first promo of Naagin 5 featuring Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar have already started to get fans talking. Hina and Mohit are shown to be shape-shifting serpents, with their love story based in an age old time. Dheeraj will be seen playing an antagonist.

Naagin 5 will be premiering from tomorrow and will take over from mid-episode of Naagin 4 finale. This will be first time that a transition like this will happen. will be seen taking the baton ahead and her first look as the ‘most powerful’ Naagin has already impressed everyone. The first promo featuring Hina, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar have already started to get fans talking. Hina and Mohit are shown to be shape-shifting serpents, with their love story based in an age old time. Dheeraj will be seen playing an antagonist.

Naagin 5 has been premised in Satyug with the story weaved around predecessor of the Naagin clan, Sarvashreshtha Adi Naagin. She is fiercely in love with Naag Hriday but even before their love story could reach its happy ending, destiny rips them apart. At the same time, Cheel Aakash obsessively falls for her, but his love remains unrequited and thus begins the tale of love and hatred. While Naagin’s love remains unfulfilled, she swears revenge as her dying wish. In Kalyug, she is reincarnated and this time is determined to fulfill her journey and also avenge the past. Will she be reunited with her love? Or will fate bring another twist to their story?

Looks like Surbhi Chandna will be playing her reincarnated version once the entire premise is set by this trio.

Naagin 4 starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, among others.

