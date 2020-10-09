Naagin 5 PROMO: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani is 'baffled' to see Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Cheel; Intense drama awaits

Surbhi Chandna aka Bani took to her Instagram handle to share a new promo of Naagin, which marks the re-entry of Cheel Akesh aka Dheeraj Dhoopar. The duo assures a thrilling journey ahead. Take a look.

Naagin 5 viewers are going to see a 'big' twist in the story in the upcoming track of the supernatural drama. While every weekend they keep awaiting to witness Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra's (Veer) onscreen chemistry, this time it will be different. That Sharad is detected COVID-19 positive and is quarantining at home is already know. So, to fill his gap in the show, Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Cheel Akesh is all set to make a re-entry.

Now, the makers have revealed the much-awaited promo, featuring Surbhi and Dheeraj, and it looks very exciting. Some unexpected turns are going to take place in the plot, as Satyug and Kalyug are going to meet. Yes, Bani and Cheel are going to come face-to-face and an intense drama will begin. While Cheel again tries to destroy Bani aka Adi Naagin, she will fight back, and their battle will be enthralling.

Dheeraj and Surbhi are going to share the frame for the first time, and this new promo assures a thrilling ride for the fans. Surbhi shared the promo on her Instagram handle and wrote, 'Thrill is on its way.' She also shared a BTS photo with Dheeraj, wherein she is 'baffled' if it is Akesh or Veer with her. Not only the Surbhi, but even the Kundali Bhagya actor is excited about his comeback on Naagin 5.

Meanwhile, fans are missing Sharad and many don't want to see anybody else with Surbhi in Naagin 5 but him. They have been sending him blessings for a speedy recovery, and yesterday he also shared that he is recovering well. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Surbhi and Dheeraj share screen space in the upcoming episode of Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

