Naagin 5 PROMO: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani to be ATTACKED by a 'mystery enemy;' How will she tackle the danger?

Naagin 5 is all set to take an unexpected turn as an 'unknown evil entity' will attack Bani aka Aadi Naagin (Surbhi Chandna) to kill her. How will she stop this danger from harming her? Take a look at the Naagin 5 promo here.

Take a look at the Naagin 5 promo here:

