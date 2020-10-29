Naagin 5 PROMO: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani stabs Sharad Malhotra aka Veer after dancing? A big twist to unfold

Surbhi Chandna aka Bani is all set to take revenge from Veer (Sharad Malhotra) and kill in the upcoming episodes of Naagin 5? A major twist awaits for the viewers of the supernatural drama. Check out the Naagin 5 promo here. Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Naagin 5

Naagin 5 has been keeping fans glued to the TV screens with unexpected turns in the plot. While fans are enjoying Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and Veer's (Sharad Malhotra) post marriage sequence, a major twist is going to unfold soon. Well, it is already known that Veer tied the knot forcefully with Bani. Though the two have sparks, they are just waiting for one chance to ruin each other's life.

It looks like in the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, Bani's wish to ruin Veer is all set to come true. According to the new promo of the supernatural thriller, Bani will attempt to kill Veer. Yes, you read that right! But, wait before you jump to conclusions, there's a big catch. No, Bani will not avenge herself and Jay (Mohit Sehgal) but someone else is going to bring a huge storm in the lives. As per the promo, someone will disguise as Bani and stab Veer with a sharp knife, leaving him shocked.

However, the real Bani will arrive at the spot at the right time. She will be shocked to see a replica of herself and will stop her doppelganger from harming Veer further. Well, it would be interesting to see who is this 'mysterious' person who is trying to harm Veer. Is it Jay or are is the audience going to be surprised with another entry? Only time will tell.

Take a look at Naagin 5's latest promo here:

But, before all this drama takes place, VaNi shippers will see Bani and Veer coming closer as they play dandiya together during the Navratri celebrations. Are you excited to watch the forthcoming episode of Naagin 5? Don't forget to tune in to Colors TV this weekend to catch the new plot twists in the much-loved supernatural drama.

