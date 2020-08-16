Naagin 5 PROMO: Surbhi Chandna's FIRST glimpse from Hina Khan, Dheeraj, Mohit starrer will leave you intrigued

A new promo of Naagin 5 has been dropped in by the makers. While the promo shows the hate story between of Adi Naagin (Hina Khan) and Cheel Aakesh (Dheeraj Dhoopar), it also unviel's Surbhi Chandna's much-awaited first official glimpse from the supernatural drama. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna fans are dancing in merriment, as the official first glimpse of the actress from the supernatural drama has been finally released. Yes, Surbhi's first glimpse from Naagin 5 has been unveiled by the makers in the new promo. Just a few hours ago, the latest promo of Naagin 5 was dropped in on Colors TV's Instagram handle, wherein at the end fans have finally stopped Surbhi Chandna. Though much about Surbhi's character is not known yet, some fans have been speculating the name of Surbhi's character as 'Bani' in Naagin 5. While more about Surbhi's role will be revealed by the makers of the supernatural drama soon, this short glimpse has left her fans super excited.

In the new Naagin 5 promo, we can see Adi Naagin ( ) and Cheel Aakesh (Dheeraj Dhoopar) fighting with each other. Cheel Aakesh shows his obsession for Adi Naagin, and hurts her love Naag Hriday as she does not accept his proposal. As the sarv shreshth Naagin rejects Cheel's love, he kills Naag Hirday with a knife. Adi Naagin is angered by Cheel's move to kill Hirday and goes all out against him. She curses him saying 'I will hate you forever, and will kill you a thousand times.'

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna says 'Secretly wish to reunite for another season' as Sanjivani completes one year; See post

Next, we see a girl waking up from this nightmare in her room, and is clueless as to why she got this dream. She is seen baffled to see Adi Naagin and Cheel Aakesh battling with each other in her dreams. She gets restless and is unable to fathom what is going on with her. While the face of the actress is not full visible, the little glimpses make it evident that it is none other than our beloved Surbhi Chandna. Well, it looks like she had flashbacks from her past life in the promo.

Take a look at Naagin 5's latest promo here:

Meanwhile, Surbhi's first BTS look from Naagin 5 sets was leaked recently, wherein she is is seen wearing a simple bottle-green coloured traditional wear for her character. Well, it would be interesting to see how the story of Naagin 5 moves further, and how Surbhi is introduced as the main lead. But, this promo has surely left everyone intrigued. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna gets a makeover; Flaunts her new trendy hairstyle and look in latest PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×