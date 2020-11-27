Naagin 5 PROMO: Veer and Jay to 'go against' their mother Markat to save Bani from her evil attack?

Naagin 5 is all set to bring some high-octane drama for viewers. While Markat tries to 'kill' Bani, Jay and Veer will come to her rescue. But will the two go betray their mother to save Bani? Check out the latest Naagin 5 promo here.

Naagin 5 viewers are going to be enthralled with the upcoming high-octane drama on the show. The supernatural thriller starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) is all set to take some interesting turns. It is already known that Bani's 'greatest enemy' has arrived and is thirsty to harm her. She even captured Bani in a magical cave, intending to take revenge from her, and take her life.

Now, the upcoming episodes will leave fans 'shocked' as a 'big truth' will get revealed. Jay will also reveal to Veer that his mother is the 'real Markat,' leaving him in shock. There's another twist, Markat is not only Veer's mother but also Jay's mom. Bani will learn that Jay and Veer are brothers, i.e. sons of Markat who were planning to kill her in the Satyug. However, according to the latest promo, Jay and Veer, will 'go against' their mother Markat to save Bani. Yes, you read that right!

It will so happen that Markat will attack Bani with a sword in the magical cave, and try to kill her. But, as soon as Markat moves forward to complete her mission, Jay and Bani will come for Bani's rescue. They will stop Markat from harming Bani. When Markat will question Jay and Veer about their loyalty towards their mother, Veer will declare that she is not their mother but an evil spirit.

Well, it would be interesting to see if the trio survives the enemy? Or is it Jay and Veer's plan against Bani, as they have now found out the truth? Who do you think will win, mother's love or love for the partner? Don't miss to watch Naagin 5 this weekend on Saturday and Sunday only on Colors TV. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

