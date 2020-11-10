  1. Home
Naagin 5 PROMO: Veer's family pledges to KILL Bani aka Surbhi Chandna; Will he come to her rescue?

Naagin 5 is going to take an unexpected turn in the upcoming episode. Veer's (Sharad Malhotra) family will go against Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and vow to kill her. It would be interesting to see if Veer saves her from his family's clutches or not. Read on.
Veer's family vows to kill BaniNaagin 5 PROMO: Veer's family pledges to KILL Bani aka Surbhi Chandna; Will he come to her rescue?
Naagin 5 has been keeping fans hooked with unexpected twists and turns in each episode. The supernatural drama starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani aka Aadi Naagin), Sharad Malhotra (Veer aka Cheel Aakesh), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay aka Aadi Naag) are mesmerizing fans with their amazing acting chops and performances. The show airs on the Weekends, i.e. Saturday and Sunday, but fans are so intrigued by the plot that they keep waiting for it throughout the week. 

In the last episode, we saw how Bani saved Veer's life from Jay. Now, it looks like the tables are going to turn, as Veer will have a chance to save Bani's life. But will he save Bani or will he take revenge? Are you wondering what 'major' twist is going to take place in Naagin 5? Well, Veer's family will vow to take Bani's life. Yes, the Singhania's will attack Bani as they pledge to kill her. It will so happen that Veer's father Balwant Singhania (Parag Tyagi) will blame Bani for someone's death. 

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Kumkum Bhagya's Arjit Taneja SQAUSHES rumours of entering Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra's starrer

While she tries to convince them that she is not the culprit, the Cheel family does not pay any heed to her. They hold her the villain and decide to kill her. As Veer's brother's prep up to attack Bani, he is shocked, and then stands in front of Bani. Well, it seems like Veer will protect Bani from his family, as she is his wife now. But, only time will tell how the dynamics change. 

Take a look at Naagin 5's promo here: 

Meanwhile, the identity of the deadly mystery woman, who Bani found locked in the dark-room is yet to be disclosed. Will Balwant and the Cheel family spare Bani's life on Veer's requests? Or will they take someone else's help to get her out of their way? Who is this old woman? Is she related to Veer and her family? Only time will tell. Are you enjoying Naagin 5's current track? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna is feeling 'sexy' in redish maroon aesthetically designed saree; See photos

Credits :Colors TV Youtube

