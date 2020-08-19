Naagin 5’s Sharad Malhotra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as a smiling guy: I want his family to get justice

Sharad Malhotra, who will be seen in Naagin 5, is hoping that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family gets their closure soon.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left everyone shocked and each one of us has been yearning to know what exactly transpired with the actor. Several celebs from the film and television industry have come out in the late actor’s support and have been remembering Sushant time and again. Recently, television actor Sharad Malhotra spoke about the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor and remembered him as the guy with a smiling face. He stated that although he never met Sushant personally, he did meet him at social gatherings.

“I have bumped into him at a couple of events and he always came across as a very smiling face. For me, Sushant was always a smiling guy. I knew him socially, we just met at events and parties, but I have never seen him with a frown or angry or upset,” Sharad was quoted saying. While Sushant’s death case has been creating a lot of buzz, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor stated that he has been following the case religiously and wants the late actor’s family to get justice and a closure.

“Honestly, truth is what we want. What happened to him, we all need to know that. This can't be brushed under the carpet, the nation needs to know what exactly happened to him. I am keeping myself updated about all the developments. I have been following the Supreme Court hearings also,” he added.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sharad Malhotra will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s much talked show Naagin 5 which also features , Mohit Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal in the lead.

