Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra announces testing COVID 19 negative; fans excited

It was a week back when Sharad Malhotra, who is winning hearts as Veer in Naagin 5, was found to be COVID 19 positive. The actor had isolated himself after this and was away from shoot for a couple of days. Dheeraj Dhoopar had stepped in his place for time being. Now, Sharad took to Instagram to announce that he has finally tested COVID 19 negative and the word 'negative' never sounded so sweet.

His post read, "NEGATIVE" never sounded so sweet A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague's, Fans( who've also become family) @my_bmc, Dr MkNigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one's who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn't have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits."



Fans of VaNi and Sharad have been rejoicing this and hope to see Sharad back in action soon. The actor will most probably begin shooting now and will be making a comeback in the next episode. During his isolation period, Sharad lost his pet and in an emotional post he wrote, "usky, our beloved Pug of 10 years, passed away peacefully leaving a void that will never be filled. My longest companion, partner in crime, confidante, roommate and a bond of 10 years where every moment was special with him around suddenly came to a stand still on 3rd morning... They say "a Dog is a man's best friend" but to me along the way he became family...Wish i could pull those ears and cheeks one more time, those wrinkles on ur forehead, the tummy rub, the roll over and every time u waited for me to get back home and greet me with that cute li'l wag of urs...i could go on and on and on....I ain't letting u go coz u will always be safely tucked in my heart. So till we meet again P!$!$!$^ ...u betta take good care of urself and wherever you are hope there is sufficient dog food/ biscuits, water and ur favourite inseparable Rug too."

