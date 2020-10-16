Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra is back as Veer post COVID 19 recovery; Fans excited to see him with Surbhi Chandna

Naagin 5 fans' there's some good news, Sharad Malhotra aka Veer has finally resumed shoot for the supernatural drama. The actor gave a glimpse of himself as Veer from the sets of the Surbhi Chandna starrer. Take a look.

Naagin 5 fans are going to dance in merriment, as their favourite actor is back on the sets. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about Sharad Malhotra. Just two days ago, Sharad had revealed that he has battled the novel Coronavirus, and has now tested negative. Ever since Sharad shared that he is now fine, fans were eagerly waiting to see him on Naagin 5.

Now, it looks like, the viewers of the supernatural drama will soon see their Veer aka Sharad on the screens again. Yes, the actor has resumed shooting after recovering from COVID-19. Just a few moments ago, Sharad took to his Instagram handle to share a picture as Veer and took the internet by storm. In the picture, Sharad is seen dressed in a black outfit as he flaunts his well-built physique. With the intensity in his eyes, his expressions, and his confidence, Sharad looks dapper as ever.

And with this mirror-photo from his makeup room, fans cannot wait to see Veer back on the show. With this dramatic image as Veer, Sharad wrote, 'Veeranshu Singhania/ Veer, See u soon.' He has definitely left everyone utterly excited, and they cannot wait to see his onscreen chemistry with Surbhi Chandna aka Bani. Within moments fans bombarded his comment section with compliments. While some were happy to see him back as Veer, others loved his 'deadly look.'

Meanwhile, after Sharad was detected with the virus, Dheeraj Dhoopar made a re-entry in Naagin 5 as Cheel. It would be interesting to see how the plot changes now, and how Cheel's exit from Bani and Veer's life happens. Are you excited to see VaNi's onscreen chemistry again? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

