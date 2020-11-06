Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra goes the Naagin way as he teases Surbhi Chandna amid shots; Fans love VaNi's bond

Sharad Malhotra aka Veer left VaNi fans gawking as he surprised them with a fun-loving BTS photo with Surbhi Chandna aka Bani from the sets of Naagin 5. Take a look.

When makers pair two actors opposite each other for a show, they have some thought about the chemistry the duo can bring onscreen. Sometimes the new pair fails to create magic, while other times, the jodi lives up to the expectations. However, in some rare cases, the new reel-life pair bring about a 'storm' and walk on the path to make history. This is exactly what happened with Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) in Naagin 5.

When Surbhi and Sharad were paired opposite each other for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller, fans were excited to see them in a single frame for the first time. Much to everyone's surprise, from the very first episode, Surbhi and Sharad's onscreen chemistry created havoc on Indian Television. They sparked such firey chemistry onscreen that with each passing episode of Naagin 5, the craze among fans for them kept on increasing. Fans love them so much that they coined a special term for them 'VaNi.'

The love viewers have for Sharad and Surbhi's pairing is cannot be defined in words. The duo is also overwhelmed to receive so much admiration from the audience. They leave no stone unturned to keep them engaged and entertained. Recently, Sharad surprised 'VaNi' fans he shared a fun-loving BTS moment with Surbhi and left everyone gawking.

Sharad and Surbhi share an amazing bond off-screen also and their BTS moments are proof. And this time Sharad revealed how he 'pokes fun' at Surbhi in between shots. Sharad shared an adorable photo, where he is seen going the 'Naagin' way to tease Surbhi amid shots, and fans cannot stop gushing over them. He is seen creating the Naagin pose, as Surbhi shoots for a scene, and it is just adorable. Surprisingly, both are twinning in black, adding to the charm.

The actor captioned this fun-filled BTS photo in a witty way. He wrote, 'Gotta Keep Cheelin and Hissin all freakin day!' He also termed it as 'VaNi goes mental in between shots.' Surbhi and Sharad's fun-filled BTS photo has grabbed everybody's attention.

Take a look at VaNi's photo here:

Meanwhile, Naagin 5's story is going to take a drastic turn soon as Mohit Sehgal's (Jay) character will soon come to an end, and another role will be introduced. What are your thoughts about Sharad and Surbhi's photo? Are you enjoying their chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

