Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra to play the negative lead in Hina Khan & Surbhi Chandna's show?

After Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohit Malhotra, Sharad Malhotra has been roped in for a pivotal role in Naagin 5. Hina Khan's look for the show has already been revealed.

Just a few days back 's first look for Naagin 5 was revealed. We were the first ones to inform that Ekta Kapoor has roped in Hina Khan to play a cameo in the successful franchise. Later, it was confirmed that Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra too have been roped in for the show. While Dheeraj is doing a cameo, Mohit's role is yet not certain. Surbhi Chandna will be the lead of the fifth season. Now, as per the latest reports, Sharad Malhotra, who has been a part of Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, among others, has been brought on board to play the negative lead on the show.

While there is no confirmation on the same, Sharad is said to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and we honestly cannot wait for the entire cast to be revealed. Naagin 4's cast has wrapped up shooting for the show with their emotional farewell speeches all over the internet. Fans loved Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria together, however, the story failed to strike a chord with the audience.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Hina Khan's FIRST look as shape shifting serpent leaves fans gawking; Call her the prettiest naagins

Speaking of Hina, the actress said that she is very excited to be a part of the show as Ekta had insisted on her taking it up. "Naagin is a hugely popular franchise and I am very happy to be associated with it and thrilled to play the leading role. While fantasy fiction is a new arena for me, it is equally fascinating. Be it the sets, overall look, and attire, storyline, or overall experience, it looks extremely promising. I would like to thank Ekta Kapoor for believing in me and I am certain I will be able to bring her vision to life," she said.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×