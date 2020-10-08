Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra is recovering well; Surbhi Chandna teases fans with a BTS pic with Dheeraj Dhoopar

Sharad Malhotra shared that he is recovering well from Coronavirus. On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna teased fans with a glimpse of an upcoming scene with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Naagin 5. Read on.

Naagin 5 has been keeping fans glued to the TV screens with innumerable twists and turns. While viewers were excited to see Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and Veer's (Sharad Malhotra) chemistry and nok-jhok after marriage, they received a piece of disappointing news. It was known that Sharad has been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus, and is quarantined at home. Following this, the shootings were stalled and the Naagin 5 crew also got themselves tested.

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that in Sharad's absence, Dheeraj Dhoopar is going to enter Naagin 5 once again. While some were elated to see Dheeraj's comeback in the supernatural drama, some wanted to only see Sharad opposite Surbhi. However, now there are two good news for Naagin 5 fans. First being, Sharad recently has given an update about his health on social media and revealed that he is recovering well from COVID-19. Taking to Instagram Sharad wrote, 'Recovering quite well, and want to thank each one of you, for all the love that has been pouring non-stop.'

ALSO READ: Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna looks ravishing as she slays a saree in her latest PHOTOS

In another happy news, Dheeraj has taken over the sets of Naagin 5. Yes, the Kundali Bhagay actor has begun shooting for the supernatural thriller. Surbhi Chandna teased fans with a BTS pic with Dheeraj. In the monochrome picture, the faces of the duo cannot be seen, only their foreheads and intense eyes are visible. But it is a clear hint that Surbhi and Dheeraj have begun shooting. She captioned the picture as 'No points for guessing.'

Take a look at Sharad and Surbhi's posts here:

Well, are you excited to see Surbhi and Dheeraj's pair onscreen, and also that Sharad is recovering well it looks like he will be back on Naagin 5 soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna REVEALS she's tested negative for COVID 19: Wait for results was mentally exhausting

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×