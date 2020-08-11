Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra's character details in the Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna starrer REVEALED

Sharad Malhotra is all set to join Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. Here's what you can expect from his character.

After a long wait, Naagin 5 premiered on Television this weekend (August 9, 2020) in mid-episode as Naagin 4 bid adieu to the audience. With being the ‘most powerful’ Naagin along with Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar viewers were left mightily impressed with the show's grand beginning. While the audience is waiting with bated breath to see what new twists Naagin 5 brings, there is a piece of good news for all fans of the supernatural drama series.

Earlier media reports stated that Sharad Malhotra has been brought on-board for playing a pivotal role in the fifth installment. However, no confirmations had been made about the same. But, much to everyone's happiness, it seems like Sharad has been finalized for Naagin 5. Not only this, but some details about his character on the show have also been revealed. According to reports in a leading media portal, Sharad is all set to play the main lead in Naagin 5.

While he will enter as a grey-shade character in the show, he will eventually turn into a positive character. It simply means, Sharad will initially play a negative role and as the show progresses, his character will undergo drastic changes and will finally become a positive one. Though the name of Sharad's character and more is not known yet, it certainly seems to be an interesting role with many layers on it. Sharad Malhotra is known for his roles in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, among others

The supernatural show has begun with Hina, Mohit, and Dheeraj setting the premise, which will further be carried on by Surbhi Chanda as the female lead. Apparently, Surbhi was called in to begin work on the show, she experimented with her look for Naagin 5 nd has also begun shooting.

Other known faces who are likely to join the Naagin franchise include Mohit Sehgal, Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Kiran Bhargava, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

