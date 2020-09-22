Naagin 5 SPOILER ALERT: Jay's 'evil motives' to be REVEALED; Will he betray ladylove Bani?

The upcoming track of Naagin 5 is going to leave fans shocked. Jay will come back to life to fulfill his 'evil motives'. He will plan to harm Bani and Veer. Here's what will happen.

Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Mohit Sehgal (Jay), and Sharad Malhotra (Veer), is dishing out some interesting episodes. The makers are keeping the drama hight to keep viewers hooked to the screens. In the previous episodes, it was shown how Veer forcibly marries Bani after killing Jay. While Bani is left helpless and ties the knot with Veer, she promises to destroy Veer's life after their wedding.

An emotional Bani vows to avenge herself and her beau Jay, who is now no more with her. Well, in the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, viewers are going to be left shocked. While Bani is thinking that the love of her life Jay is dead, it is not so. Yes, Jay is alive and will make a grand comeback. If you're thinking Jay will return to save his ladylove Bani from Veer, hold your breath, as it is completely untrue.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5's Mohit Sehgal has a 'witty' take on meeting ex Cheel aka Dheeraj Dhoopar & fans demand Naagin dance

Jay will return to unleash his 'evil motives', and destroy not only Veer but Bani also. Shocking isn't it? Yes, Jay will unveil his nasty hidden intentions and will plan to ruin both Veer and Bani's lives. Jay will betray Bani, as it will be revealed that he never loved her. While Bani had 'pure love' for Jay, the latter never loved her. Jay will soon reveal his true colours, and will plan to kill Bani and Veer in the upcoming track.

Well, it would be intriguing to see how the story will move forward now since Jay has turned into a sinister. Will Bani and Veer join hands to stand against Jay? A lot of drama is going to unfold in the forthcoming track of Naagin 5. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna's sizzling yellow saree look leaves Arjun Bijlani recalling THIS popular 90s song

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×