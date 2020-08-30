Naagin 5 SPOILER: Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna shoot for an intense dance sequence; VAni fans excited

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra recently shot for an intense dance sequence for Naagin 5. Their look from the sequence has already got everyone excited.

Naagin 5 recently premiered and has been making quite a buzz, thanks to the much hyped Naagin 4 finale followed by the fifth season. The season was launched by , Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra and was later taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. It's been hardly 4-5 episodes but fans have already started to like Surbhi and Sharad's chemistry on the show. Fans ship them as VAni and in a good news, it is known that the duo will be seen dancing to an intense song in the upcoming episodes.

During a live chat, Sharad revealed that Surbhi and he shot for an intense dance sequence on Saturday and that has got the fans already excited. When we had asked Surbhi on the reception to her chemistry with Sharad, she exclaimed that she is overwhelmed with the response and feels it is too soon.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra in Naagin 5: I am amazed at the response

Sharad too has revealed that he has a good bond with Surbhi. The duo has collaborated for the first time for a show and their oh-so-crackling onscreen spark has already become the talk of the town. About working with Mohit and Sharad, Surbhi earlier told us "Both of them have more experience than me. That way I am new. Mohit comes with a fun energy on sets, Sharad comes with so much experience, we have been sharing about it. We talk travel, food; we have been around with each other for so long but it is a great set to be on. It is a fun set."

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×