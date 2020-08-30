Naagin 5 SPOILER: Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna shoot for an intense dance sequence; VAni fans excited
Naagin 5 recently premiered and has been making quite a buzz, thanks to the much hyped Naagin 4 finale followed by the fifth season. The season was launched by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra and was later taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. It's been hardly 4-5 episodes but fans have already started to like Surbhi and Sharad's chemistry on the show. Fans ship them as VAni and in a good news, it is known that the duo will be seen dancing to an intense song in the upcoming episodes.
During a live chat, Sharad revealed that Surbhi and he shot for an intense dance sequence on Saturday and that has got the fans already excited. When we had asked Surbhi on the reception to her chemistry with Sharad, she exclaimed that she is overwhelmed with the response and feels it is too soon.
I Am Super Excited To Watch Kurbaa Hua On #Vani #Naagin5 #SurbhiChandna #Bani #Veer #SharadMalhotra
Today Epi Plz Come Fast Yeh 8 Kab Bajengepic.twitter.com/t6TIazwiE8
— (@jyotsana333) August 30, 2020
can't wait for the dance sequence
#SurbhiChandna #SharadMalhotra #VAni #Naagin5 pic.twitter.com/Tx3tKdb0kW
— Riiipa (@RakibaRepa) August 30, 2020
Sharad too has revealed that he has a good bond with Surbhi. The duo has collaborated for the first time for a show and their oh-so-crackling onscreen spark has already become the talk of the town. About working with Mohit and Sharad, Surbhi earlier told us "Both of them have more experience than me. That way I am new. Mohit comes with a fun energy on sets, Sharad comes with so much experience, we have been sharing about it. We talk travel, food; we have been around with each other for so long but it is a great set to be on. It is a fun set."