  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5 SPOILER: Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna shoot for an intense dance sequence; VAni fans excited

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra recently shot for an intense dance sequence for Naagin 5. Their look from the sequence has already got everyone excited.
22650 reads Mumbai
Naagin 5 SPOILER: Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna shoot for an intense dance sequence; VAni fans excitedNaagin 5 SPOILER: Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna shoot for an intense dance sequence; VAni fans excited
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Naagin 5 recently premiered and has been making quite a buzz, thanks to the much hyped Naagin 4 finale followed by the fifth season. The season was launched by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra and was later taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. It's been hardly 4-5 episodes but fans have already started to like Surbhi and Sharad's chemistry on the show. Fans ship them as VAni and in a good news, it is known that the duo will be seen dancing to an intense song in the upcoming episodes. 

During a live chat, Sharad revealed that Surbhi and he shot for an intense dance sequence on Saturday and that has got the fans already excited. When we had asked Surbhi on the reception to her chemistry with Sharad, she exclaimed that she is overwhelmed with the response and feels it is too soon. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra in Naagin 5: I am amazed at the response

Sharad too has revealed that he has a good bond with Surbhi. The duo has collaborated for the first time for a show and their oh-so-crackling onscreen spark has already become the talk of the town. About working with Mohit and Sharad, Surbhi earlier told us "Both of them have more experience than me. That way I am new. Mohit comes with a fun energy on sets, Sharad comes with so much experience, we have been sharing about it. We talk travel, food; we have been around with each other for so long but it is a great set to be on. It is a fun set."

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement