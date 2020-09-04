Naagin 5 SPOILERS: Bani and Veer to UNVEIL their avatars as Adi Naagin & Cheel with a face off to take place?

The upcoming episode of Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal starrer Naagin 5 is going to be filled with drama as some major revelations are going to take place. Here's what you can expect.

Naagin 5 has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it began its journey on Television. While the premise of Naagin 5 was set-up by , Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra, later, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal took over as the leads of the supernatural drama. It's been only a few episodes, and fans are already awestruck by the trio's acting prowess and performance. While Surbhi plays Bani, Sharad is Veer, Mohit is seen as Jay.

Jay and Bani have formed a special bond, and are trying to decipher the flashes of their past life. On the other hand, Veer is contemplating if Bani is a Naagin, but he refuses to conclude that innocent Bani cannot be a shape-shifting serpent. However, in the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, viewers are going to see, what they've been yearning for, Surbhi Chandna aka Bani's Naagin avatar. Yes, in the upcoming episode, Bani and Veer will unveil their avatars as Adi Naagin and Cheel.

It will so happen that Cheel will save Bani's from a threat, and will reveal her obsession for her. While Cheel will declare his love for Bani, she will refute to his feelings, and remember the past. With so much angst in her, Bani will finally reveal turn into 'most powerful Naagin.' She will claim that Cheel's love will be destroyed by her powers, and the history will be changed. The two will also have a face-off, with Adi Naagin wanting to ruin Cheel completely and avenge herself.

Naagin 5 airs on Colors TV on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) at 8 pm. Are you excited to see this new twist in the supernatural tale? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

