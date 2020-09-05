Naagin 5 SPOILERS: Surbhi Chandna shares her excitement as she finally performs a tandav; Sneak peek inside

In a small sneak peak, Surbhi Chandna shared that she is pumped up about performing tandav in Naagin 5. Read.

Naagin 5 premiered last month amid a lot of expectations. The show was launched by , Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra and has been later carried forward by Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. Surbhi shared her excitement about taking up this new challenging role and in an interview had mentioned that for her growth means taking risks. The actress has been bonding well with everyone on the sets and the testimony to it are her Instagram stories.

This time again, Surbhi shared a story wherein she shared how much she was looking forward to perform Tandav. Tandav is an expression of dance done to appease Lord Shiv and in the world of Naagins, this is one of the most important aspects. Surbhi seems very pumped about the sequence which has left her fans excited too. Meanwhile, Surbhi's pairing with both Mohit and Sharad is being loved, however, Sharad and her chemistry onscreen has already sparked shippers.

Upcoming Adi Naagin Bani ka tandaav uff so excited yaayyyy#SurbhiChandna @SurbhiChandna #Naagin5 pic.twitter.com/pvrhgA2dwr — Jinni ki kiddo (@umama_younus) September 4, 2020

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sharad Malhotra on Naagin 5: I'm used to playing hero, was surprised when I was offered Veer's role

When we had quizzed her about the same, she said that the response is too soon and she is overwhelmed with it. On the other hand, Sharad said that his wife felt that the two seemed effortless onscreen. About the TRP pressure, Sharad asserted, "The moment I took up Naagin, I knew the pressure is going to be through the roof. There is a different fan frenzy about it so I knew that if I am stepping into this, either there will lot of trolling or people will love you unabashedly."

