Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna enjoys 'bonfire' on a chilly winter morning in Mumbai amid shoots; Watch

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna aka Bani is loving the chilly weather in Mumbai. She gave a glimpse of her enjoying the warmth of bonfire amidst shooting for the supernatural drama.

It is said, 'Winter is not a season, it is a celebration.' Winter is touted to be the 'best season' of all, as it is the time for comfort, good food, lazy days, and warm clothes. The onset of December and the cold weather brings about a smile on the faces of many. Among many to love winters, is also Telly Town's most-loved Surbhi Chandna.

Surbhi is busy shooting for Naagin 5, but that does not mean that she is not making the most of the beautiful weather. Today morning, the actress took to her Instagram handle to express her love for winter mornings as she enjoyed the cold atmosphere in Mumbai (Maharashtra, India). Surbhi made the most of Mumbai's chilly morning with the warmth of a bonfire amid shoots. In the clip, Surbhi is wrapped up in a sweater and she's dressed as Bani from Naagin 5.

In the clip, Surbhi expresses' Oh my God, the weather is so beautiful. Today, Mumbai is amazing. And to warm me up, I'm enjoying a bonfire. It is nice and chilly and cold.'

Take a look at Surbhi enjoying winters here:

Meanwhile, Surbhi as Bani in Naagin 5 has set a benchmark and fans are loving her portrayal. Fans also love her onscreen chemistry with Sharad Malhotra aka Veer. They ship them as 'VAni.' Naagin 5 saw a new entry recently with Priyamvada Kant entering Bani and Veer's life as Chandni. The unexpected twists and turns in the supernatural drama have kept fans hooked to the screens. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

