Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna is feeling 'sexy' in redish maroon aesthetically designed saree; See photos

When it comes to styling and fashion, there are a few actresses that can match Surbhi Chandna. Be it casual attire or traditional wear, she knows the trick to rock any look, that too effortlessly. While fans love her in all different shades, but currently, everyone is drooling over Surbhi's sexy saree looks. And all the credit for this goes to her supernatural drama show, Naagin 5, where she plays the role of Bani aka Aadi Naagin.

Surbhi's love for social media is not hidden from anyone. The actress makes it a point to give a glimpse of Bani's fantastic looks from the show, which in turn amps up her fashion game. Almost every day, Surbhi shares pictures dolled up in 'unique' sarees, and now fans eagerly keep waiting for her 'desi girl' avatars. Not disappointing fans, Surbhi recently shared pictures of Bani's red hot avatar. She is seen wearing a redish maroon saree, wherein she looks sizzling.

While usually, Surbhi's sarees are glittery, this one is simple, with a grey shiny border. However, her blouse has the 'x-factor,' as it is aesthetically designed to give it a sensuous touch. Her blouse has cold shoulders, and a halter neck, making it look very pleasing. With long silver jhumkas and matching bangles, Surbhi looks gorgeous. While she kept her makeup smile with dramatic eyes, her braided hair adds to her overall look.

She captioned her beautiful pictures, revealing how she is 'feeling sexy.' Thank you for all the Love and Adulation that makes me feel like the color of this sexy saree.' Within moments fans showered her with love. Her friends Vikas Gupta, Kishwer Merchant, Neha Laxmi, Nikitin Dheer, and Utkarsh Gupta were also left awestruck with Surbhi's look.

Check out Surbhi's post here:

Naagin 5 also stars Sharad Malhotra (Veer) and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) in the lead roles. Fans are loving VAni's chemistry onscreen. The show will soon introduce some unexpected twists and turns. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

