Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna gets the temperature soaring as she turns into a water baby on her vacay; PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna is enjoying her vacation at an undisclosed destination. The Naagin 5 actress has been sharing updates from her holiday.

Surbhi Chandna is wooing fans with her character Bani in Naagin 5. Her saree looks from the show are garnering praises from the audience. Currently, the actress is enjoying her vacation at an undisclosed destination. Surbhi has been continuously sharing her holiday pictures on social media. The recent photos which the actress shared are winning the internet. The star is seen flaunting a swimsuit in the pool and seems to be making the most of her vacay. She has been sharing all updates on social media from her quick getaway.

Amid work, Surbhi took a break from her Naagin 5 shooting to some me-time. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Water makes me the happiest.” In the series of pictures, Surbhi is seen playing with the water. Of late, the actress has been seen in traditional attire and seeing her enjoy her vacay just like everyone else is a refreshing change for her fans. Earlier, Surbhi Chandna has also shared some stunning safari pictures from her vacation.

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame from serials Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani and supernatural drama Naagin 5 where she is essaying the role of shape-shifting serpent.

Take a look at her vacation photos:

Apart from Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal are seen in the lead roles in Naagin 5. Surbhi’s performance on the show has been loved so far. This is the fifth season of the supernatural drama. The earlier seasons featured Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and in the lead roles. The first season featured .

Also Read: Naagin 5: Veer to DITCH Bani and get married to childhood friend Chandni; Is it the end for VAni's romance?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×