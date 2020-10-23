Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna looks gorgeous in a red sequin saree and makes our jaws drop; See Photos

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna's latest pictures in a shimmery red saree and strapless blouse has left fans to go bonkers over her. Take a look.

When one thinks of Surbhi Chandna, two things are sure to pop up in their minds - entertainer and fashionista. Simply, Surbhi is a super fashionable entertainer. The actress has been ruling hearts for many many years on Indian Television. From her acting chops, performance to her amazing styling sense, Surbhi is touted as the 'darling' of the Telly world.

Surbhi is currently wowing viewers as Bani Sharma in supernatural drama Naagin 5 is all set to drop a big surprise for fans. Well, the actress is going to set the stage on fire with her performance in Shandaar Ravivar. Yes, we told you earlier, that Surbhi will go the way as she grooves to Ram Chahe Leela song. Now, some pictures of the diva have taken the internet by storm. In the pictures, Surbhi is seen wearing a red sequin saree and looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna channels her inner Priyanka Chopra as she grooves to Ram Chahe Leela; See BTS video

She paired this shimmery bright red saree with a strapless matching blouse having a silver border. Surbhi kept her look simple as he only wore some bangles and long statement earrings. She completed her look with fresh makeup, eyeshadow, and long luscious curls. The diva looked breathtaking as flashed her infectious smile while posing for the camera. Surbhi's pictures in this red hot avatar have left fans gawking.

Take a look at Surbhi's red saree look now:

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 is taking dramatic turns with each passing episode. The show stars Sharad Malhotra (Veer), Mohit Sehgal (Jay) in the lead roles. Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar, who played Cheel Aakesh, at the beginning of Naagin 5, also made a temporary entry recently. Are you excited to see Surbhi's performance this Sunday? How do you like her red saree look? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna with Sharad Malhotra or Dheeraj Dhoopar; Which jodi left you awestruck? COMMENT

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×