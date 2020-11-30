Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna looks resplendent in a stunning outfit as she poses for the camera; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna currently plays the female lead in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures.

Surbhi Chandna is currently an inevitable part of the Indian television industry. The actress has been a part of numerous popular shows and always won the hearts of the audience with her acting prowess. Right from playing Anika in Ishqbaaaz to Dr. Ishaani in Sanjivani 2, she has done her parts well and hence, the huge fan base on social media. Apart from that, she also has a separate following owing to her utter beauty and impeccable fashion choices.

As we speak of this, we have come across a few more pictures of Surbhi Chandna on social media that are worth a glimpse. The actress is clad in an off-shoulder yellow blouse teamed up with a shimmery grey skirt. There is no denying the fact that she looks absolutely remarkable in this stunning outfit. Moreover, the Naagin 5 star also wears a matching choker necklace and bangles with her traditional attire. Surbhi opts for a nude makeup look this time but still manages to look ravishing!

Check out the pictures below:

As has been mentioned above, the stunning beauty is currently seen in Naagin 5 that also features Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, Swarda Thigale, Utkarsh Gupta, and others in the lead roles. For the unversed, Surbhi plays the female lead Bani in the supernatural drama. Moreover, her on-screen chemistry with Sharad has also received a lot of response from the audience. For the unversed, Surbhi last appeared in Sanjivani 2 as Ishaani before her stint in Naagin 5 as the lead actress.

