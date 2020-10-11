Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna raises mercury levels as she surprises fans with 'bold' PHOTOS this weekend

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna unbuttoned to turn up the heat and fans cannot get enough of her bold and bewitching look. Take a look at Surbhi's new photos here.

Surbhi is a stunner, and we're not just saying. She has redefined fashion with her attractive style statement and proved to be a fashionista. Whether it is a traditional dress or modern outfit, Surbhi knows how to make heads turn in anything that she wears. Surbhi is someone who believes in experimenting, exploring, and going all out when it comes to styling. She is known to give every attire her own touch.

She the past few days, Surbhi has been sharing her 'desi girl' Naagin 5 looks on social media. But, now, she has surprised fans by going all bold in her latest photos. Just a few moments ago, Surbhi dropped in a surprise for her fans as she shared some bold and beautiful pictures on her Instagram handle. Surbhi dazzled in denim jeans and shimmery block top, with open no buttons. Leaving her luscious straight hair open, fresh makeup, and nude lips, Surbhi looked ravishing.

Her attitude, expressions, and confidence are just killer, making it difficult for fans to take their eyes off her. The diva's lean and slim figure is also captivating. With her awe-inspiring photos, Surbhi certainly raised the temperatures, and lightened up the 'weekend mood.' Within moments, fans bombarded her post with comments. While some called her hot, others were left berserk. Surbhi captioned the pictures as, 'Here to Make your Sunday,' and we're certain she has spread her magic this weekend.

Take a look at Surbhi's latest post here:

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna is seen as Bani in Naagin 5. The show also stars Sharad Malhotra's (Veer) and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) in pivotal roles. However, since Sharad is detected with COVID-19, Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Cheel has taken his place temporarily in the supernatural drama. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Surbhi's bold and chic look? Let us know in the comment section below.

