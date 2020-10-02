Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Mohit Malhotra pen heartwarming birthday wishes for Hina Khan

Hina Khan is celebrating her birthday today, and her Naagin 5 team Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra have showered her with love on social media. Take a look.

is counted amongst the most talented and versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. Not only Indian Television, but the diva has spread her magic on all platforms including Bollywood and OTT. Today (October 2, 2020) is a special day for Hina, as she has turned a year older. Yes, it is Hina Khan's birthday and she is prepping up for a fruitful year ahead.

On this special occasion, many of Hina's fans, followers, co-stars, and friends from the industry have taken to their social media handles to shower their love and blessings on the birthday girl. Hina's close ones are leaving no stones unturned to make her feel extra special and loved today. Hina's Naagin 5 team including Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra have also shared some heartwarming messages for her on her birthday.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Hina Khan: Here's how the actress broke the mould for TV actors and became an inspiration

Surbhi, who is currently headlining Naagin 5, shared a throwback photo with Hina from an award function and penned down a heartening note for her. Surbhi wrote, 'Stunning woman, wishing you the best birthday, God blessings always HK. Thank you for inspiring, more power.' Well, in the photo, the two beauties seem engrossed in some interesting conversation, can you guess what they were talking about?

Hina's Naagin 5 and Humko Tum Mil Gaye co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar shared some BTS pictures from their music video and wrote a beautiful birthday message for Hina. The actor was grateful to find a loving friend in HK, and wrote, 'Happiest Birthday Dost. Found the sweetest friend in you in such a short while. Be the way you are. Lots of love.'

Mohit Malhotra, who played Hina's love interest in Naagin 5, also poured blessings on her. Sharing a goofy photo with the talented actress, and expressed his desire to work with her once again. He wrote, 'Happy happy Birthday Hina. So lovely to have found a friend in you. Like I say you, and I have this karmic connection, so which project are we doing again together?'

Take a look at Hina's Naagin 5 co-stars birthday wishes for her:

Apart from Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Naagin 5 stars Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay). What are your thoughts on these beautiful birthday wishes by the Naagin 5 team for Hina Khan? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna's sneak peek of upcoming romantic scene with Sharad Malhotra leaves VaNi fans amazed

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×