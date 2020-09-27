Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani dazzles in an shimmery saree paired with a halter neck blouse; See BTS video

Surbhi Chandna yet again gave a sneak peek of her upcoming look as Bani in Naagin 5 and it is breathtakingly gorgeous. Take a look.

When Ekta Kapoor decided to replace Naagin 4 with a new season, the expectations of fans increased a top-notch. And when Surbhi Chandna stepped into the Naagin universe to headline Naagin 5, viewers knew that this season is going to be 'rocking,' and so it is! Gradually, the supernatural drama is making a place in the hearts of fans with its unexpected twists and turns.

While the intriguing story is keeping fans' interests piqued, Surbhi (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra's (Veer) scintillating onscreen chemistry is keeping audiences hooked. With their 'bang' on performances, the duo has managed to make heads turn. Fans love to see them in one frame and have named their reel-life pair as 'VaNi.' If you're are an ardent viewer of the show, you might know that Bani and Veer, recently tied the knot. While they have their hidden motives behind this, Jay aka Mohit Malhotra also has some evil intentions against them, which will be revealed soon.

Surbhi has been keeping fans curious and giving them major fashion goals with her looks in Naagin 5. Known to be a social media enthusiast, Surbhi keeps sharing BTS moments with her fans and giving them a sneak peek of her upcoming look as Bani. Continuing her streak, Surbhi has yet again shared her new look, and it is enthralling.

In her forthcoming look as Bani, Surbhi has dolled up in shimmery saree, with a halter neck blouse having a plunging neckline, and looks breathtakingly gorgeous. With a diamond choker necklace adorning her neck, Surbhi's look and makeup are aesthetically done. She shared a BTS video from the sets of the show, to tap fans' curiosity, and fans cannot stop going gaga over her.

Take a look at Surbhi aka Bani's BTS video from Naagin 5 sets:

Well, looks like her hair yet needs to be done, as we can see clips in the boomerang video. However, this glittery look of the beautiful actress is surely going to people swoon off their feet. Are you excited for more drama in Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

