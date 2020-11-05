Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani looks bewitching in monochrome printed saree & off shoulder blouse; See pics
Surbhi Chandna aka Bani from Naagin 5 has yet again brought a storm on the internet with her sizzling 'desi girl' avatar. The actress shared some ethereal pictures in a black-white printed saree that she paired with a shimmery black off-shoulder blouse. Take a look.
Surbhi Chandna aka Bani from Naagin 5 has yet again brought a storm on the internet with her sizzling 'desi girl' avatar. The actress shared some ethereal pictures in a black-white printed saree that she paired with a shimmery black off-shoulder blouse.
Take a look at Surbhi's post here:
Credits :Surbhi Chandna's Instagram
