Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani looks bewitching in monochrome printed saree & off shoulder blouse; See pics

Surbhi Chandna aka Bani from Naagin 5 has yet again brought a storm on the internet with her sizzling 'desi girl' avatar. The actress shared some ethereal pictures in a black-white printed saree that she paired with a shimmery black off-shoulder blouse. Take a look.
8371 reads Mumbai
Surbhi Chandna aka Bani from Naagin 5 has yet again brought a storm on the internet with her sizzling 'desi girl' avatar. The actress shared some ethereal pictures in a black-white printed saree that she paired with a shimmery black off-shoulder blouse.

Take a look at Surbhi's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No Color Brighter than Black & White

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

 

Credits :Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

