Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani looks resplendent in a red lehenga as she preps up to marry beau Jay

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna aka Bani left fans gawking as she shared pictures dolled up in a beautiful red lehenga. Now, viewers can't wait to see Jay and Bani's wedding on the show. Take a look.

Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Mohit Sehgal (Jay), and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) is keeping fans glued to the TV screens with intriguing twists and turns. It has just been a few weeks, since Surbhi, Mohit and Sharad, entered the supernatural drama, and fans are loving the trio's performance. In the previous episodes, Bani and Jay realized their true identities and recalled their pasts. They remembered how they were head-over-heels in love with each other, but Cheel killed Jay, and their love story remained unfulfilled.

Bani plans to take revenge from Cheel and declares war against him. She not only decides to kill Cheel (Veer) but also expresses her love for Jay. Bani and Jay declare their love for one another, and the former announces her marriage with the love for her life -Jay. Now, in the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, a lot of revelations are going to take place. Amidst all this, Jay and Bani's fans are going to dance in merriment as the duo is all set to tie the knot. Yes, Jay and Bani are 'finally' going to be one, and fans can't wait to see their marriage sequence in Naagin 5.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: Here are 5 reasons why we think the Naagin 5 star is relatable

Now, to increase fans' curiosity a top-notch, as Surbhi shared some awe-inspiring pictures of herself dressed in shimmery red-lehenga. Yes, Surbhi gave a sneak peek into her Sangeet or Shaadi look from Naagin 5, and left fans gawking. In the photos, Surbhi is dolled up in a beautiful red lehenga with golden embroidery and looked every bit gorgeous. With open wavy tresses, fresh makeup, and minimal accessories, Surbhi looked resplendent and gave fashion goals to all millennials brides-to-be.

While fans were left awestruck with Surbhi's beauty in the red lehenga, her friends from the industry were also mesmerised. Utkarsh Gupta commented, 'marvelous,' Vikaas Kalantri called Surbhi a 'doll,' and Sonyaa Ayodhya found her 'gorgeous.' Surbhi's Ishqbaaaz co-star Mansi Srivastava called her a 'dynamite,' while YRKKH actor Gaurav Wadhwa was smitten by the 'Naagin.'

Take a look at Surbhi's pictures here:

Well, we must say, Surbhi has swooned us with her bridal look in Naagin 5, and we are eagerly waiting for Jay and Bani's 'grand wedding.' Are you excited to see 'Bani become a Dulhan?' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna is 'thrilled' to receive a birthday surprise on Naagin 5 sets & calls it 'unbelievable'; Watch

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×