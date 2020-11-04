Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani turns her 'revenge mode' on as she takes the 'Sarvashreshth Naagin' avatar

Surbhi Chandna fans are going to be left 'amazed' with the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, as Bani is finally going to show her 'real power' and turn into her 'Sarvashreshth Naagin' avatar to take revenge. Take a look at Naagin 5's promo here.

Ever since Naagin 5 started, all eyes of the Indian audience have been on the supernatural drama. Starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay), the show has been keeping viewers hooked with intriguing turns. While the current story is focussing on Veer and Bani's budding romance and growing closeness, fans of the show are going to be left 'thrilled' with the upcoming twist on the show.

Surbhi's fans who were eagerly waiting for her to show her Naagin avatar on the show will be left 'amazed' as that time has finally come. Yes, Surbhi will show her 'real power' and turn into her 'Sarvashreshth Naagin' avatar in the upcoming episode. She will turn her revenge mode on as she declares a war against the enemies. The Naagin will declare 'Ek Ek se badla lungi main.' While she tries to kill a man in the bathtub, she lands up solving another mysterious happening.

Bani aka Naagin will find a mystery woman locked in a dark room and will be left shocked. While the promo does not reveal the face and details about his mystery woman, she is certain to play a vital part in Bani's life.

Take a look at Naagin 5's promo here:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently learnt that Mohit’s character will soon end on the show with his true intentions exposed. Once Veer will find out about Bani being a Naagin, they will be hot and cold to each other. But makers are keen to introduce another girl to develop a new love triangle. What are your thoughts about the same? Are you excited to watch Bani's transformation to a Naagin for revenge? Let us know in the comment section below.

