Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's chemistry has already got fans talking; Fans root for VAni

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have already left fans mesmerised with their onscreen chemistry in Naagin 5. Check.
Surbhi Chandna led Naagin 5 has already started to create a lot of buzz. The show was launched by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra in special appearances and is now being taken forward by Surbhi, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. Hina and Mohit played shape shifting serpents while Dheeraj played the antagonist in the form of 'cheel' who is besotted by Hina's character. Surbhi, Sehgal and Sharad play the reincarnated roles of the same. 

While Surbhi and Mohit Sehgal are to play lovers, Sharad plays the quintessential 'bad boy'. Its been three episodes since we have seen the new cast and fans have already started rooting for Surbhi and Sharad's hot chemistry. While Surbhi plays the role of Bani, Sharad plays Veer. Sparks have already started to fly between the two and fans have been rooting for them as VAni. Check out the reactions here:








About her entering Naagin 5, Surbhi said, "The show Naagin comes with a legacy and many revered artists that have been a part of the show before. It is my honor to be a part of such a popular show. I am feeling, excitement,  nervousness, all kinds of mixed emotions and I am looking forward to having a wonderful experience."

On the other hand, Mohit and Sharad said that they are very excited for the new journey. Naagin 5 premiered from August 9 and ranked third in its first week.

I like Surbhi & Sharad while he's the villain. I hope he turns out to be hero bcz it is not possible in naagin series that a naagin will live with her Naag. Remember naagin 3. Bela left his Naag vikrant for mahir. I wish same here also coz I don't like mohit sehgal.

