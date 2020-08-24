Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's chemistry has already got fans talking; Fans root for VAni
Surbhi Chandna led Naagin 5 has already started to create a lot of buzz. The show was launched by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra in special appearances and is now being taken forward by Surbhi, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. Hina and Mohit played shape shifting serpents while Dheeraj played the antagonist in the form of 'cheel' who is besotted by Hina's character. Surbhi, Sehgal and Sharad play the reincarnated roles of the same.
This chase #SurbhiOnNaagin #Naagin5 #SurbhiChandna pic.twitter.com/1Z7SGSZWEM
— (@Priyanka_18_06) August 24, 2020
That auto wale bhaiya though#Vani #Naagin5 pic.twitter.com/ddXicdzGym
— M(@Pyar_Hi_Pyar) August 24, 2020
After shivika I am in love with this couple now #SurbhiChandna #naagin5 #SurbhiChandnainnaagin5 #naagin5withsurbhichandna #sharadmalhotra #veerbani #vani pic.twitter.com/P22pRZ7RAn
— gorgeous_bani (@naagin_bani) August 24, 2020
Another Addition In My 30+ Crush List #SharadMalhotra Is Winning My Heart With His Performance #Naagin5 pic.twitter.com/bOXdcxGUPJ
— JUHI (@Juhi_Jain_) August 24, 2020
Let's talk how Veer neatly tried to hold Bani's hand !!
Bani: Are You Mad?
Veer: Haan! Totally Sarphira hoon! Tumhare liye! #SurbhiChandna #Naagin5 #SharadMalhotra #Vani pic.twitter.com/EVa6idtADQ
— (@Muni_Fx) August 24, 2020
Veer's eyes filled with Love Arrows Bani's eyes are filled with arrows of hatred
I was busy screaming hysterically because I got hit by an arrow ...@SurbhiChandna@SMalhotra009#Naagin5#Vani pic.twitter.com/FxzKXs2bgh
— KiaSC (@K14moett) August 24, 2020
Just one episode and audience is in love with this Jodi.
This Jodi will be loved from now.
Being a neutral audience I can see their potential .
They express through their eyes.
After a long time I saw a good pairing #SurbhiChandna #SharadMalhotra #Naagin5 pic.twitter.com/b2tDdvvS2S
— Suhani (@Suhani16863715) August 24, 2020
He is madly in love w/ noor who has awakened his humanity seen in his heartfelt tears. He treasures her essence like earring for momentary peace yet wishes to have her.While she wants revenge,but his mark on her heart may just make her surrender to love...time will tell#Naagin5 pic.twitter.com/lViLBChFiq
— JasmineDarcie (@JasmineDarcie) August 24, 2020
Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra open up on their entry: Honor to be a part of the show
About her entering Naagin 5, Surbhi said, "The show Naagin comes with a legacy and many revered artists that have been a part of the show before. It is my honor to be a part of such a popular show. I am feeling, excitement, nervousness, all kinds of mixed emotions and I am looking forward to having a wonderful experience."
On the other hand, Mohit and Sharad said that they are very excited for the new journey. Naagin 5 premiered from August 9 and ranked third in its first week.
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
I like Surbhi & Sharad while he's the villain. I hope he turns out to be hero bcz it is not possible in naagin series that a naagin will live with her Naag. Remember naagin 3. Bela left his Naag vikrant for mahir. I wish same here also coz I don't like mohit sehgal.