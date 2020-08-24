Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's chemistry has already got fans talking; Fans root for VAni

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have already left fans mesmerised with their onscreen chemistry in Naagin 5. Check.

Surbhi Chandna led Naagin 5 has already started to create a lot of buzz. The show was launched by , Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra in special appearances and is now being taken forward by Surbhi, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. Hina and Mohit played shape shifting serpents while Dheeraj played the antagonist in the form of 'cheel' who is besotted by Hina's character. Surbhi, Sehgal and Sharad play the reincarnated roles of the same.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra open up on their entry: Honor to be a part of the show

About her entering Naagin 5, Surbhi said, "The show Naagin comes with a legacy and many revered artists that have been a part of the show before. It is my honor to be a part of such a popular show. I am feeling, excitement, nervousness, all kinds of mixed emotions and I am looking forward to having a wonderful experience."

On the other hand, Mohit and Sharad said that they are very excited for the new journey. Naagin 5 premiered from August 9 and ranked third in its first week.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×