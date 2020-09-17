Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's 'pool romance' has left VaNi fans stunned; See Photos

Surbhi Chandna (Bani) gave a glimpse of her 'pool romance' with Sharad Malhotra (Veer) in the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, and VaNi fans are left hyperventilating. Take a look.

Naagin 5 viewers are going to receive an interesting surprise in the upcoming episode. The atmosphere in Naagin 5 is going to get romantic. Yes, you read that right! In the past, audiences witnessed some high-intensity drama between Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay). However, now romance is going to take over in the show, leaving fans thrilled.

Wondering who is going to get all mushy and romantic? Well, it is none other than Veer and Bani. Yes, the duo who has been at loggerheads for quite some time now, is going to close closer in the upcoming track of the supernatural drama. Fans are going to witness brewing closeness between Bani and Veer, leaving them rooting for 'VaNi.' Just a few moments ago, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to give a sneak-peek into 'Bani and Veer's' pool romance, and fans are hyperventilating over 'VaNi's fiery chemistry.'

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna smelling a cake as she can't devour it is the real struggle of every diet follower; Watch

In her post, Surbhi and Sharad are seen lost in each other's eyes while they are inside a pool, and their chemistry is just scintillating. They cannot take their eyes off each other, and the picture has set temperatures soaring. With this awe-inspiring photo, Surbhi also aksed if fans feel Cheel and Adi Naagin will ever be able to sort their differences and get closer.

While this photo left VaNi fans gawking, Surbhi also shared some BTS moments from the sets with Sharad while they were shooting for this 'intense' sequence. In one picture, the two 'water babies' are seen posing for the camera. The second photo shows how Sharad is sweetly splashing water on Surbhi so that the shot turns out to be perfect. Surbhi captioned it as, 'Heroine sukhi (dry) na lage. Thank you hero.'

Take a look at Surbhi's posts here:

Surbhi also had a quirky hashtag for the sequence 'VaNi in Paani,' and well that had to say it all. Certainly, the weekend is going to get hotter for Naagin 5 fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Bani and Veer's pool romance? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5 PROMO: Bani claims to RUIN Veer after marriage; Jay's 'hidden intention' to turn tables

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×