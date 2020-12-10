Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's upcoming 'intense' scene leaves VAni fans inquisitive; Watch

While Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) fans wait for VAni's romantic moments from Naagin 5, an intense BTS scene from the upcoming episodes has left them curious. Take a look.

Ever since Naagin 5 hit the tube, there has been no dull moment on the show. With every episode, some new drama begins and keeps fans hooked to the TV screens. The story is weaved beautifully with unexpected twists, turns, and action that viewers regret to miss out on even a portion of the show. In fact, they eagerly wait for the weekend every time to witness what's new in store for them and how the story is moving forward.

Now, some BTS clips from the sets of Naagin 5 have taken the internet by storm, and fans are waiting with bated breath to decode the upcoming plot. In the clips, Surbhi Chandna aka Bani, and Sharad Malhotra aka Veer are indulging in some 'intense drama', which has sent shockwaves across. While VAni fans were yearning to see some romantic moments of the duo onscreen, it looks like the makers have planned something else. In the clip, Veer is seen aggressively pushing Bani, and she falls with great intensity.

Yes, you read that right! Veer will 'push' Bani. Well, what has lead to this 'tiff' between the two is not known yet, but their changing equation on the show has certainly left their fans shocked. Well, the story will get unfolded on the coming weekend, but we cannot miss acknowledging the amount of hard work that goes into making those thrilling Naagin 5 episodes. In the BTS clips, we can see Surbhi using air suspenders and giving the scene an aerial twist to make it look realistic on the screen. And the Naagin 5 team's efforts are just commendable.

Take a look at the BTS clips from Naagin 5 here:

Meanwhile, Bani's enemy Markaat will also plot a plan to ruin her life. Will Veer and Jay (Mohit Sehgal) support Bani in this tough situation? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

