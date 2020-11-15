Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna feels 'there's no one like VAni' as she poses with 'Cheelu' Sharad Malhotra; See pics

Surbhi Chandna (Bani) sent the internet into a meltdown as she shared a beautiful picture with Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and VAni fans couldn't keep calm. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra aka the hottest onscreen jodi on Indian Television gave fans the 'biggest Diwali surprise.' The two, who are loved immensely by viewers, sent the internet into a meltdown with a 'VAni firecracker.' Confused about what we're saying? Well, hold your breath, cause the Naagin 5 co-stars 'finally' posed for a splendid picture together. Yes, it happened, and Diwali was made all the more happening with VAni's hotness.

Both, Surbhi and Sharad, left fans berserk as they shared endearing pictures together. It came as a huge surprise for fans, and many could not believe that Bani and Veer, ultimately posed for beautiful pictures and how! In the photos, Surbhi is seen in her 'desi girl' avatar dolled up in a black multi-color printed sequin saree and looks drop-dead gorgeous as ever. Sharad looks dapper in a monochrome tuxedo and perfectly set hair. Not one, but the duo posed for two pictures together and looked left everyone saying 'Oh My God.' Their chemistry in these pictures is quite evident and it wouldn't be wrong to say, they set the phone screens on fire.

Sharing this beyond-beautiful picture, Surbhi showered love on her 'Cheelu' Sharad and said that there is no one like VAni. The actor agreed to her, saying that Instagram just got burnt with this photo. Sharad, on the other hand, addressed VAni as the crackers for this Diwali season, and we totally agree!

Take a look at Surbhi and Sharad's pictures together:

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 has been bringing new twists and turns with every episode. While fans are loving Bani and Veer's chemistry, they are also liking the 'tadka' that Mohit Sehgal aka Jay (Aadi Naag) is bringing onscreen. What are your thoughts on the same? Isn't this the hottest picture of this week so far? Are you too rooting for VAni? Let us know in the comment section below.

