Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna gives a glimpse of her FIRST 'tandav' on TV and fans are thrilled; Watch Video

Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle to share a BTS glimpse of her much-awaited 'Tandav' act in Naagin 5, and fans cannot contain their excitement. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna is filled with talents and is known to ace any role she takes up. When it was revealed that Surbhi is going to turn into a Naagin for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 5; her fans, colleagues, and friends were waiting to see her in this 'new journey.' As soon as the first episode introducing Surbhi as Bani Sharma in Naagin 5 dropped, viewers, knew, the actress is going to steal the show, and take it to a new high.

Just like her fans, Surbhi was also excited to take up this new genre, give in her all, and prove her versatility. While the talented actress has been mesmerizing fans with her acting prowess, Surbhi is all set to give viewers a 'huge and special surprise' in today's episode of Naagin 5. The actress is going to perform a 'Tandav' on Naagin 5, and it is extremely excited about the same, as it is her first-ever Tandav performance on Television.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS glimpse of her 'Tandav' from Naagin 5, and it has left fans thrilled. With the glimpse, Surbhi also declared that the intensity of Naagin 5 is going to increase, and fans should keeping enjoying the drama. She also shared that now 'Bani Sharma is finally going to reveal her Naagin avatar.' Within moments, fans went gaga over Surbhi's short BTS clip and expressed their excitement for tonight's episode of Naagin 5.

Take a look at Surbhi's recent post here:

Tandav is an expression of dance done to appease Lord Shiva. In the world of Naagins, it is considered as an important aspect. Surbhi seems very pumped about her first Tandav sequence on TV, and we can't wait to watch her nail it. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

