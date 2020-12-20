Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna looks 'ravishing' in a red off shoulder saree; Hints about the show's upcoming plot

Surbhi Chandna aka Bani from Naagin 5, sent the internet into a meltdown as she shared pictures decked up in a beautiful red saree. The actress also dropped hints of the forthcoming story of the supernatural drama.

It wouldn't be wrong to say, Surbhi Chandna is slaying her character in Naagin 5. The actress as Bani Sharma from Naagin 5 has found a special place in viewers' hearts. With each passing episode, Surbhi along with Sharad Malhotra aka Veer is leaving the audiences awestruck. From her dialogue delivery to acting skills, from performance to chemistry with Sharad, Surbhi as Bani has set a mark for herself.

However, apart from all this, there's one thing that has left everyone swooned - Surbhi's style as Bani. In every episode, Surbhi mesmerizes everyone with her impeccable saree looks. With so many saree-clad avatars, Surbhi has certainly become the 'desi girl' of the Telly world, and how! Being an avid social media user, Surbhi also shares beautiful glimpses of her desi style on Instagram and leaves the fashion police impressed. Recently, she posted pictures decked up in a pretty red saree with golden embroidery and looked ravishing. She amped up her style game with an off-shoulder puffed blouse.

Surbhi sent the internet into a meltdown with this red-hot look, and fans couldn't stop going gaga over it. Her friends from the industry, also couldn't keep calm over her gorgeous look. Aneri Vajani, Utkarsh Gupta, Mansi Srivastava, and Riddhi Tiwari were all hearts for her look and found it LIT.

Take a look at Surbhi's post here:

While Surbhi's look caught everyone's eyes, she also dropped hints of the upcoming track in Naagin 5. Surbhi revealed that Bani is trapped on the moon, as she wrote, 'Bani Chand Pe Fasi.' However, to know how and why the actress asked the fans to watch Naagin 5 on the weekend.

