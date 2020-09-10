Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal have a fun time off screen; Sharad Malhotra pulls off a suave look

Naagin 5 seems to be a happy set. Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal are bonding really well, Sharad Malhotra looks handsome in recent pictures.

Naagin 5 was premiered amid a lot of hype last month. The supernatural drama stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. While Surbhi and Mohit play Naag and Naagin, Sharad plays Cheel. Fans have been loving Sharad and Surbhi's chemistry onscreen from day 1 and now, Surbhi and Mohit's on and offscreen bond has got everyone talking as well. The duo has been sharing a couple of their BTS masti videos and we can't get enough of it.

Naagin 5 was launched by , Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. About working with both the boys in Naagin 5, Surbhi told Pinkvilla, "It is amazing. Usually for any couple to built, it takes episodes and we are just biweekly. We don't even come everyday. I am just amazed with the response. We haven't even spoken much In the episodes, we are still just conveying with eyes. There is a sweet love story with Mohit and fire with Sharad. There is a section who is enjoying that and another who is enjoying the anger part. I just feel I am blessed to be working with two hotties."

