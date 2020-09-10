  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal have a fun time off screen; Sharad Malhotra pulls off a suave look

Naagin 5 seems to be a happy set. Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal are bonding really well, Sharad Malhotra looks handsome in recent pictures.
18219 reads Mumbai
Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal have a fun time off screen; Sharad Malhotra pulls off a suave look Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal have a fun time off screen; Sharad Malhotra pulls off a suave look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Naagin 5 was premiered amid a lot of hype last month. The supernatural drama stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. While Surbhi and Mohit play Naag and Naagin, Sharad plays Cheel. Fans have been loving Sharad and Surbhi's chemistry onscreen from day 1 and now, Surbhi and Mohit's on and offscreen bond has got everyone talking as well. The duo has been sharing a couple of their BTS masti videos and we can't get enough of it. 

Surbhi is seen wearing a red traditional wear with a statement necklace accentuating the entire look. Mohit too looks handsome in a sherwani with her hair gelled well. Sharad on the other hand oozes out confidence in a clean look with kurta and waist coat and pyjama. This trio is here for the kill, for sure!Check out the pictures here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly) on

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra in Naagin 5: I am amazed at the response

Naagin 5 was launched by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. About working with both the boys in Naagin 5, Surbhi told Pinkvilla, "It is amazing. Usually for any couple to built, it takes episodes and we are just biweekly. We don't even come everyday. I am just amazed with the response. We haven't even spoken much In the episodes, we are still just conveying with eyes. There is a sweet love story with Mohit and fire with Sharad. There is a section who is enjoying that and another who is enjoying the anger part. I just feel I am blessed to be working with two hotties."

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement