Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra open up on their entry: Honor to be a part of the show

Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra are excited to enthral audience in Naagin 5. Read.

Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra have already made their grand entry in Naagin 5 last week. They will be seen playing the reincarnated versions of , Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. While Surbhi and Mohit's chemistry has already started to make buzz, the trio shared their excitement to be a part of the supernatural show which is in its fifth season now.

Surbhi Chandana said, “The show Naagin comes with a legacy and many revered artists that have been a part of the show before. It is my honor to be a part of such a popular show. I am feeling, excitement, nervousness, all kinds of mixed emotions and I am looking forward to having a wonderful experience."

On the other hand, Mohit Sehgal exclaimed, “I am very excited to be back on screen and to entertain my fans with Naagin 5. I couldn't be happier and grateful to work with Ekta Kapoor and the channel for this wonderful opportunity. I am very excited for this new beginning in my life and look forward to a spectacular journey ahead.”

Sharad Malhotra, who plays a grey shade in the show, stated, “I am extremely happy to be a part of the Naagin franchise, and I’m very thankful to Ekta for giving me another opportunity to showcase my talent on one of the best shows on Indian television. The viewers can expect some major fireworks in the 5th season of the show. The scale of the show is grand this time around and the plot twists will ensure that there is always something new and exciting happening in the show every week."

