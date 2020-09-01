Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna radiates happiness in an ethnic salwar suit as Bani Sharma from the show; See Photos

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna shared some beautiful BTS pictures of her onscreen look as Bani Sharma from the supernatural drama as she dolled up in a traditional salwar kurta. Take a look.

When Surbhi Chandna was introduced as the 'lead' of Naagin 5, her fans were left amused and their excitement was top-notch. With Naagin 5, the talented actress stepped into a different genre of 'supernatural thriller,' and considering Surbhi's acting prowess, the expectations of fans increased. Within just a few episodes of Surbhi's entry in Naagin 5, everyone was left wowed and her looks and performance. She essays the character of Bani Sharma in the fifth season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise, and audiences are enthralled with Surbhi's onscreen presence already.

While Surbhi is leaving no stone unturned to enthrall fans with her acting chops in Naagin 5, she is also engaging them with BTS moments from the sets of Naagin 5. Surbhi is an avid social media user, and often surprises fans with glimpses from her personal and professional life. Yesterday, Surbhi shared some BTS pictures of herself as Bani and took the internet by storm. In the photos, Surbhi is seen radiating happiness in a beautiful traditional dress.

The actress is seen wearing a pretty white and maroon printed salwar-suit and looks gorgeous as always. With open tresses, fresh makeup look, long earrings, and a silver watch on the wrist, Surbhi makes us believe 'simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.' While she looks ethereal, it is her beaming smile that adds charm to the picture.

Fans went gaga over Surbhi's BTS photos as Bani and showered her with love and compliments. Rohit Roy and Utkarash Gupta also went gaga over Surbhi's beauty and called her 'Pretty.'

Take a look at Surbhi aka Bani from Naagin 5:

Naagin 5 also stars Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. While Mohit plays Surbhi's onscreen lover, Sharad is the 'bad boy' in their tale. Fans have been raving about Surbhi's chemistry with both Mohit and Sharad in Naagin 5. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

