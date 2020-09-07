Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna REVEALS how she perfected tandav dance with Mohit Sehgal; Shares BTS rehearsal video

Surbhi Chandna shared a BTS video of her and Mohit Sehgal's 'tandav dance' rehearsals on the sets of Naagin 5. The duo did not forget to keep safety first, as they wore masks while practicing. Take a look.

Naagin 5 makers are leaving no stones unturned keeps fans glued to the TV screens with innumerable twists and turns. Initially, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal were introduced as Bani and Jay. However, in last night's episode of the supernatural drama, the 'big' truth about their 'real' identities was revealed. Yes, it was unveiled that they are shape-shifting serpents, and their much-awaited avatars were shown to the viewers. While Bani turned into the Adi Naagin (the most powerful Naagin), Jay also got into his 'Naag' look.

As they got into their real characters, Bani and Jay decide to perform 'tandav' to appease and impress Lord Shiva in the temple. With their tandav dance, the duo recollected everything about their past life. From they being Naageshwari and Naag Raj to their love for each other, and Veer (Sharad Malhotra) aka Cheel ruining their lives, they remembered everything. They also got to know that it was Cheel, who had killed Naag Raj in his past life, and thus their love story was left. While fans were left awestruck by Surbhi and Mohit's intense performance, the actress has now revealed how they 'perfected' the tandav dance.

Surbhi, just a few hours ago, took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video of her tandav dance rehearsals with Mohit, revealing how hard they worked to get it perfect onscreen. In the video, Surbhi and Mohit are seen practicing the steps inside a vanity van. The best part is, the actors have kept their safety first, as they have covered their faces with masks, even while rehearsing.

Mohit and Surbhi synced perfectly as they matched steps together. From their co-ordination to their chemistry, everything was just on point. And their tandav has definitely left audiences impressed, as fans complimented them for their efforts in the comment section. surShe expressed, 'When one stresses over the tandav, we do umpteen rehearsals and finally when we get it right. The END is our Happy Dance.'

Take a look at Surbhi and Mohit's BTS video:

Well, with Jay and Bani knowing the truth now, the drama in the supernatural thriller Naagin 5 is only going to get bigger and better. What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like Surbhi and Mohit's tandav dance? Let us know in the comment section below.

