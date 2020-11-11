Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal get goofy; Actress REVEALS her favourite co star

Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra, Utkarsh Gupta, and Suchit Vikram Singh get goofy on Naagin 5 sets. Check out their fun-loving BTS moments here.

Naagin 5 fans are brimming in happiness right now. Why do you ask? Well, they are bombarded with some fun-loving BTS moments of Naagin 5 from the sets. Yes, not one or two, but several pictures and clips from the Naagin 5 teams fun-filled masti are going viral on social media. Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra, Utkarsh Gupta, and Suchit Vikram Singh's goofed around together amid shoots on Naagin 5 sets today.

They posed for some beautiful group pictures, and it has left Naagin 5 fans awestruck. Sharad shared their group photos on his Instagram handle and wrote, 'With my clique in killick.' In all the pictures, they are flashing their beaming smiles, and the bond that the Naagin 5 team shares off-screen too is quite evident. However, there's one photo that has caught Bani (Surbhi) and Veer's (Sharad) fans' attention, wherein the two are lost in each other's eyes as they can't stop smiling. This photo has left VAni fans going bonkers, and they can't stop gushing over their chemistry.

Surbhi also shared a photo of with her Naagin 5 'boys' and expressed, 'No straight face with them around.' In a clip, Surbhi is seen showing Sharad and Utkarsh her 'adda' which means the secret corner that she has on the sets of Naagin 5. In another video, Surbhi can't seem to control her laughter amid shots. Naagin 5 team's goofy moments from the sets have taken the internet by storm, and fans can't seem to get enough of their 'friendship.'

Apart from this masti, Surbhi also spilled the beans about her favourite Naagin 5 co-star. And it is not Sharad or Mohit, but Utkarsh. Surprised, ain't you? Sharing a mesmerizing photo with Utkarsh, Surbhi wrote, 'Ask me who is my favorite, you, you!'

Take a look at Naagin 5 team' fun moments here:

Well, we must say, seeing so much love between the Naagin 5 team, we can't wait to see them answer fan questions in a candid chat. Also, now we understand why fans love Naagin 5 and the team so much. What are your thoughts on the same? Hasn't this brightened up your day? Let us know in the comment section below.

