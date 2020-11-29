Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal's 'crazy talks' amid shoots will crack you up; Watch

Naagin 5 trio Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer) and Mohit Sehgal's (Jay) BTS fun on sets as they talk about 'chaat' will leave you in splits. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal is the best trio in the Indian Television industry, and there's no doubt about this fact. The three Naagin 5 co-stars are not only enthralling viewers with their stellar performances onscreen but also making fans drool over their off-screen masti. They often keep sharing their BTS moments on social media, giving a glimpse of their strong camaraderie to fans.

This time again, Surbhi, Sharad, and Mohit have left people in splits with their fun-loving behind-the-scenes fun. Some clips of the trio gossiping about snacks amid shoots and laughing their hearts out have taken the internet by a storm. In the clips, they are seen discussing the 'right' pronunciation of 'chana jor garam' a popular chaat item enjoyed by many. As Surbhi, Sharad and Mohit have their own ways to pronounce the chaat's name, someone from behind corrects them.

Later, Surbhi tells Mohit and Sharad that they can thank her for her personality through the medium, and Mohit's reply is just hilarious. As soon as Surbhi completes her sentence, Mohit goes 'Really Surbhi, Really!? and his rhetorical response to the actress makes them burst into laughter. These fun-filled BTS videos of the trio from the Naagin 5 sets prove that they share a great bond, and it is only fun working together for them.

Take a look at the Naagin 5 trio's BTS fun here:

Meanwhile, Surbhi plays the role of Bani aka Adi Naagin, while Sharad is seen as Veer aka Cheel Aakesh, and Mohit is seen as Jay aka Aadi Naag. The supernatural drama is keeping viewers hooked with interesting twists and turns with each passing episode. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

