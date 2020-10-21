Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna with Sharad Malhotra or Dheeraj Dhoopar; Which jodi left you awestruck? COMMENT

Which Naagin 5 jodi do you like more- Surbhi Chandna (Bani) with Sharad Malhotra (Veer) or Surbhi with Dheeraj Dhoopar (Cheel)? Take the poll and let us know.

Naagin 5 is counted among the most loved shows on Indian Television right now. , Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra kick-started the supernatural drama on 9 August 2020, after the sudden closure of its previous season. Later, the show introduced new faces as the leads, bringing a new twist to the story. Surbhi Chandna aka Bani headlined the show, with Sharad Malhotra (Veer) and Mohit Sehgal (Jay).

Today, the supernatural thriller is keeping fans hooked to the screens with numerous unexpected twists and turns. While viewers adore Surbhi's chemistry with both Sharad and Mohit, it was her fiery onscreen camaraderie with Sharad that left everyone speechless. From their nok-jhok to their romance in the pool to their unanticipated wedding, Jay and Bani's equation in Naagin 5 is loved by all. In fact, fans like to see them so much, that they have started shipping for VaNi.

However, recently, Surbhi was paired with another actor, we're talking about Dheeraj Dhoopar. Yes, Dheeraj made a re-entry in Naagin 5 a few weeks ago, as Sharad contracted COVID-19 and was under quarantine. While fans were initially a little skeptical to see someone replacing Sharad even temporarily, but later, when he came onscreen with Surbhi, viewers were left smitten.

Well, Surbhi has shared screen space with both Sharad and Dheeraj for the first time in Naagin 5, and has her chemistry with them has been appreciated. However, today, we take this time to ask you, which jodi's chemistry has left you awestruck - Surbhi and Sharad or Surbhi and Dheeraj? Take the poll, and let us know who's your favourite. Don't forget to comment on why you chose the pair.

