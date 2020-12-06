Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra's upcoming 'emotionally romantic' scene leaves VAni fans awestruck

Naagin 5's creative director Mukta Dhond gave a sneak peek of Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra's (Veer) upcoming romantic scene from the supernatural drama, and it has left VAni fans uber excited. Take a look.

Every weekend is filled with entertainment as viewers of Indian Television shows get to see the best of the dramas onscreen. One such show that everyone is uber excited about every Saturday and Sunday is Naagin 5. The supernatural drama by Ekta Kapoor has kept fans glued to their TV screens with interesting twists and turns, and the streak continues.

While yesterday Naagin 5 fans were thrilled with the intriguing story, today they're going to find it difficult to take their eyes off the screens. Why do you ask? Well, Veer and Bani are going to spread the magic of their romance tonight! Yes, an 'emotionally romantic moment' between Veer (Sharad Malhotra) and Bani (Surbhi Chandna) will leave VAni fans amazed. With their fiery chemistry and love, Bani and Veer are going stir the right emotions and tug the viewers' hearts.

Naagin 5's creative director Mukta Dhond gave a sneak peek of Veer and Bani's romantic moment that will air tonight (Sunday) and it has left VAni lovers enthralled. In the clip, Veer consoles a terrified Bani and asks her to change her clothes and get fresh. However, Bani stops him and tells him that she will not go alone. An afraid Bani holds his hand and asks him to come along. Veer is surprised by Ban's trust in him and silently walks with her.

Within moments of Mukta revealing his upcoming awe-inspiring moment from Naagin 5, VAni fans went gaga over it and expressed their excitement to see more of Bani and Veer. With this glimpse from Naagin 5. Mukta Dhond reflected on Bani and Veer's relationship and feelings for each other on the show. 'Difficult love is also love. Probably thicker and lasts longer,' she expressed.

Take a look at Naagin 5's sneak peek here:

Meanwhile, Mohit Sehgal also plays a pivotal role of Jay aka Aadi Naagin in the supernatural thriller. As per the current track of Naagin 5, Bani is fighting her biggest enemy, Maarkat. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch tonight's episode of Naagin 5 on Colors TV at 8 pm? Let us know in the comment section below.

