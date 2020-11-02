Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna shares pretty onscreen look; Sharad Malhotra aka Veer can't wait to 'vibe' with Bani

Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra's (Veer) latest social media posts regarding Naagin 5 will leave you excited for the supernatural drama. Take a look.

If there's one pair that is creating a storm on Indian Television, it has to be Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. The duo plays Bani and Veer in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller 'Naagin 5' and have swooned viewers with their fiery chemistry. Though Surbhi and Sharad have been paired opposite for the first time, their on-screen bond cannot be defined in words.

In the recent episode of Naagin 5, fans couldn't stop gushing over VaNi as Veer confessed his love for Bani. Yes, he revealed his true identity and admitted to having feelings for her. The duo's change of equation from hatred to love has left viewers, inquisitive and excited to see how their 'love story' moves forward. Well, not only the audience, it looks like Sharad aka Veer is also eager to know what new twist awaits in the story. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with Surbhi and expressed how he is waiting for the weekend to 'vibe' with Bani.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna dolls in bridal outfit & thinks of marriage; Nakuul Mehta's comment has fans excited

He wrote, 'Back to Monday and waiting for Saturday.' In the photo, Veer and Bani can be seen celebrating Navrati together, as they are lost in each other's eyes during the puja. This photo speaks volumes of the chemistry Surbhi and Sharad portray on-screen.

It looks like Surbhi is also missing Naagin 5, as she shared some new pictures of her pretty look from the show. In the pictures, Surbhi is seen decked up in a red-ruffled saree, with a halter-neck multic-colored blouse. With open tresses, minimal accessories, and fresh makeup, Surbhi looks every bit gorgeous. Her look is super stylish and elegant. The actress expressed her gratitude towards the team and wrote, 'Thank you to the team who gets all these looks together.' While Vikas Gupta went 'Uff' on Surbhi's picture, Utkarsh Gupta commented, 'Just wow for your natural beauty.'

Take a look at Surbhi and Sharad's posts here:

Well, are you enthralled to witness the thrilling twists in Bani and Veer's lives in the upcoming episodes of Naagin 5? What do you think about Surbhi's uber-stylish look? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna shares an endearing PIC with Naagin 5 co stars Sharad Malhotra, Mohit; Calls them 'happy place'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×