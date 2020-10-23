  1. Home
Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna strikes a perfect pose with co stars Sharad Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar; See Pic

Surbhi Chandna, who plays the lead in Naagin 5, has been making the headlines for her onscreen equation with Sharad Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar.
13787 reads Mumbai
Naagin 5 is one of the most adored and loved show. Starring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sharad Malhotra, the supernatural fantasy drama, started with a bang post lockdown and has managed to keep the fans intrigued with its plot-twisting elements. Interestingly, the audience has been in awe of Surbhi’s onscreen chemistry with her co-star Sharad as they are touted to be a sizzling onscreen couple. Besides, the actress’ equation with Dheeraj has also been the talk of the town.

Not just onscreen, Surbhi shares a great camaraderie with Dheeraj and Sharad off screen as well. Giving a glimpse of the trio’s off screen bond, Sharad shared a beautiful picture of himself with Surbhi and Dheeraj. In the pics, the Naagin 5 actress looked stunning in her beautiful red outfit embellished with white pearls. On the other hand, Dheeraj and Sharad looked dapper as they twinned in black and posed for a perfect click with Surbhi. Sharad captioned the image as, “Punjabis in the house  .....#bani #veer #shakura #humsaathsaathhain.... #naagin5”

Take look at Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s pic:

To note, Sharad Malhotra had recently made the headlines after he was tested positive for COVID 19 early this month and was in home quarantine for a couple of days. While he was showered with best wishes from fans, Surbhi had also shared a candid picture with him wherein the two were seen sharing a laugh a sweet message and wrote, “I want this face and vibe back UNCLE @sharadmalhotra009 #wearegood #prayers.”

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna & Mohit Sehgal pray for Naagin 5 co star Sharad Malhotra after he tests positive for COVID 19

Credits :Sharad Malhotra's Instagram

